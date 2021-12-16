Left Menu

U.S. auto safety nominee hopes to wrap up Tesla investigations 'soon'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:18 IST
U.S. auto safety nominee hopes to wrap up Tesla investigations 'soon'
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration's nominee to serve as the top auto safety regulator said Thursday he hopes the agency can complete its investigations into electric car maker Tesla soon.

Steven Cliff, deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and nominated for the top job, was asked about the agency's probes into Tesla and he said "we hope to have those investigations wrapped up soon." He said he did not have a "precise timeline."

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021