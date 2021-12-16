British man ordered detained by Swedish court after deadly ship collision - TT Newsagency

Left Menu

A Swedish court ordered a British crew member of the ship Scot Carrier to be remanded in custody on Thursday, following a collision earlier this week that left one crew member of a Danish barge dead and another missing, TT Newsagency reported.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Swedish court ordered a British crew member of the ship Scot Carrier to be remanded in custody on Thursday, following a collision earlier this week that left one crew member of a Danish barge dead and another missing, TT Newsagency reported. The court detained him on suspicion of causing death through negligence, maritime drunkenness, and negligence in maritime traffic.

The suspect only admitted one count of negligence in maritime traffic, and denied all the others, according to TT. Neither the prosecutor nor the suspect's defence lawyer could be immediately reached.

At least one person, a Danish crew member from the 55-metre barge Karin Hoj, died in the collision with the 90-metre Scot Carrier, which occurred in fog and darkness off the Danish island of Bornholm in the early hours of Monday. The court ordered him detained on the highest level of suspicion in the Swedish legal system, as the prosecutor had requested.

The Swedish Coast Guard said on Thursday that it planned to salvage the ship on Friday after it is towed to Denmark.

