Rajasthan: Six killed, 25 hurt in road accidents

A woman and a child were killed while 25 others were injured when a bus overturned in Jhunjhunu district.The accident took place near Bhaisawat in Singhana around 2.30 am when a private bus going from Suratgarh to Kanpur overturned. In another road accident in Udaipurs Sukher police station area, three people travelling in a car were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision with a truck.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:26 IST
Six people, including a woman and a child, were killed and 30 others injured in three separate road accidents in Rajasthan on Thursday. A woman and a child were killed while 25 others were injured when a bus overturned in Jhunjhunu district.

The accident took place near Bhaisawat in Singhana around 2.30 am when a private bus going from Suratgarh to Kanpur overturned. Police said the victims were taken to a private hospital where two were declared brought dead. The injured are being treated in two hospitals of the district. The bus driver escaped after the incident. In another road accident in Udaipur's Sukher police station area, three people travelling in a car were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision with a truck. They were on their way to Udaipur and the car collided head-on with the truck near Kailashpuri on the Udaipur-Nathdwara highway. In Chittorgarh district, a motorcycle collided with a roadways bus. One man died and another injured in the accident.

