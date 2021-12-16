India registers its highest-ever FDI inflow of USD 81.97 bn in FY 2020-21: Centre

India registered the highest ever annual FDI Inflow of USD 81.97 billion (provisional figure) in the financial year 2020-21, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed. FDI inflows in the last 7 financial years (2014-21) is USD 440.27 billion, which is nearly 58 per cent of the total FDI inflow in the last 21 financial years (2000-21: USD 763.83 Billion). The top five countries from where FDI Equity Inflows were received during April 2014 and August 2021 are Singapore (28 per cent), Mauritius (22 per cent), USA (10 per cent), Netherlands (8 per cent) and Japan (6 per cent).

"Computer Software & Hardware sector attracted the largest share of FDI inflows at 19 per cent, followed by Service (15 per cent), Trading (8 per cent) and Telecommunications & Construction (Infrastructure) (7 per cent each) during the same period in the last more than seven years," read the release. The ministry said that the government has taken various steps to boost domestic and foreign investments in India. These include reduction in Corporate Tax Rates, easing liquidity problems of NBFCs and Banks, improving Ease of Doing Business, FDI Policy reforms, Reduction in Compliance Burden, policy measures to boost domestic manufacturing through Public Procurement Orders, Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), Schemes for Production Linked Incentives (PLI) of various Ministries.

To facilitate investments, measures such as India Industrial Land Bank (IILB), Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS), soft launch of the National Single Window System (NSWS), National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), etc, have also been put in place, the release said. (ANI)

