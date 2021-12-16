Left Menu

Air France-KLM order of 100 Airbus aircraft is "biggest ever" - French minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 23:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
France's minister for transportation, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, on Thursday praised the latest Airbus order from Air France-KLM as the biggest order in the French-Dutch carrier's history.

The Air France-KLM group said in a statement on Thursday it had ordered 100 Airbus AIR.PA A320neo family aircraft for KLM and Transavia, with purchase rights for an additional 60 aircraft.

