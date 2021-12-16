Air France-KLM order of 100 Airbus aircraft is "biggest ever" - French minister

France's minister for transportation, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, on Thursday praised the latest Airbus order from Air France-KLM as the biggest order in the French-Dutch carrier's history.

The Air France-KLM group said in a statement on Thursday it had ordered 100 Airbus AIR.PA A320neo family aircraft for KLM and Transavia, with purchase rights for an additional 60 aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)