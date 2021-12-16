Man driving off in stolen bus killed in accident

A man driving off in a stolen bus was killed in an accident in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Naseem of Dasna town in Masuri area stole the bus parked inside the Old Bus Stand on Wednesday night. While fleeing, he lost control of the vehicle and was killed after it overturned.

The bus was plying under a contract with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

An FIR has been lodged based on a complaint filed by the bus owner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)