CDC launches pilot to give some travelers free COVID-19 test kits

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 02:45 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has started distributing free COVID-19 home test kits to international travelers.

CDC said it began distributing the kits on Wednesday and is now giving them out at Minneapolis-St Paul, Miami and Chicago O'Hare and will soon add Dallas-Fort Worth. It plans to add four additional unnamed international airports in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

