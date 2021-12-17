CDC launches pilot to give some travelers free COVID-19 test kits
Updated: 17-12-2021 02:45 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has started distributing free COVID-19 home test kits to international travelers.
CDC said it began distributing the kits on Wednesday and is now giving them out at Minneapolis-St Paul, Miami and Chicago O'Hare and will soon add Dallas-Fort Worth. It plans to add four additional unnamed international airports in the coming weeks.
