Kellogg reaches another tentative deal with union - Omaha union president

Kellogg Co has reached an agreement on a new contract with the union representing its striking employees at the company's U.S. breakfast cereal plants, days after the workers voted down a prior offer, a local union president said on Thursday. "We have reached a tentative agreement with Kellogg.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 02:58 IST
Kellogg Co has reached an agreement on a new contract with the union representing its striking employees at the company's U.S. breakfast cereal plants, days after the workers voted down a prior offer, a local union president said on Thursday.

"We have reached a tentative agreement with Kellogg. We will have meetings tomorrow and voting will be on Sunday. Votes will be counted on Tuesday. If ratified we would return to work on Dec. 27," said Dan Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha. The union said in a statement some progress had been made on key issues from the previous deal struck on Dec. 1, including cost of living wage adjustments for all employees and the removal of the term "legacy employee".

Kellogg did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Around company 1,400 workers have been on a strike since Oct. 5 after their contracts expired as negotiations over payment and benefits stalled due to differences between the packaged foods maker and the union.

