Cruise CEO Ammann leaving GM self-driving unit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 03:17 IST
Cruise CEO Ammann leaving GM self-driving unit
General Motors Co's self-driving technology unit Cruise's Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann is leaving the company, the U.S. automaker said Thursday.

GM said Kyle Vogt, Cruise president and chief technical officer, will serve as interim CEO. In addition, Wesley Bush, the former chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman and a GM board member, will join the Cruise board, the automaker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

