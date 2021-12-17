Left Menu

Australia facing economic coercion from China - Treasurer

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Friday said Australia had been subject to "economic coercion" by China through various trade disputes, but argued the Asian giant would continue to need its resource exports. Speaking at a Reuters Breakingviews event, Frydenberg said China would find it especially hard to replace Australia's iron ore exports which fuel its massive steel industry.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-12-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 06:22 IST
Australia facing economic coercion from China - Treasurer
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Friday said Australia had been subject to "economic coercion" by China through various trade disputes, but argued the Asian giant would continue to need its resource exports. Speaking at a Reuters Breakingviews event, Frydenberg said China would find it especially hard to replace Australia's iron ore exports which fuel its massive steel industry. Australia is the world's largest exporter of the mineral, which is also the country's single biggest export earner.

A souring in diplomatic relations has seen China slap tariffs on Australian wine and barley, while severely limiting imports of coal from the country. "We have been on the receiving end of economic coercion from China," Frydenberg said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
3
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
4
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021