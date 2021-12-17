Left Menu

Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 06:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 06:27 IST
Eric Varvel, chairman of Credit Suisse's investment bank, is in discussions to leave the company, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3GUjUFD on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.

Varvel, who is also the head of its U.S. holding company, is likely to leave owing partly to his disagreement with Credit Suisse's new chair Antonio Horta-Osario, FT said, citing one of the people.

Credit Suisse did not respond to Reuters' request for comment sent outside business hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

