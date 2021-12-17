PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Credit Suisse executive Eric Vavel, who was proponent of the Greensill Capital-linked supply chain finance funds, is in discussions to leave the Swiss bank, according to people briefed on the matter. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued orders to Afterpay, Affirm, Klarna, PayPal and Zip seeking data on transaction trends, fees, underwriting policies and credit reporting, according to a sample order posted online.

The European Medicines Agency could approve the Novavax two-dose coronavirus vaccine as early as next week, paving the way for emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, according to people familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

