Haier India's Refrigerator Recognized as the Appliance of the Year by Bureau of Energy Efficiency's National Energy Conservation Awards - 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Haier HRD 1922 gets recognized as ‘Appliance of the Year’ in Refrigerator category • Mr. Satish NS, Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, Haier Appliances India accepts the award on behalf of the organization​ Haier, the global leader in home appliances & consumer electronics and the world’s number 1 brand in major appliances for 12 consecutive years*, has secured the recognition of ‘Appliance of the Year’ in the Refrigerator category by Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s National Energy Conservation Awards – 2021 for its refrigerator model HRD 1922. The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 14th December 2021, which also marks the National Energy Conservation Day. Mr. Satish NS, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Haier Appliances India along with Mr. Pankaj Chawla, Plant Head at Pune Industrial Park, Haier Appliances India, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

Speaking on the recognition, Mr. Satish NS, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Haier Appliances India said, “It is a moment of great pride for us as our continuous commitment towards our brand philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’ has been recognized and felicitated with one of the most prestigious awards. We are very delighted and would like to thank the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for this recognition. Sustainability and responsibility towards our planet and environment have been at the core of our business and we will continue to adopt meaningful and environment friendly ways of manufacturing and delivering to ensure minimal impact on our surroundings and planet.” The National Energy Conservation Awards recognize the efforts of various industrial units/establishments/organizations who have achieved efficient utilization and conservation of energy. The Awards were given away for the first time on December 14, 1991, which is celebrated as ‘National Energy Conservation Day’ throughout the country. Every year on 14th December, these Awards are given by eminent dignitaries of the Government of India to various sectors of the economy to recognize the exemplary efforts on Energy Conservation in the country by them. This scheme has motivated industries and other establishments to adopt energy efficiency measures.

ABOUT HAIER INDIA Headquartered in New Delhi, Haier India has pan India operations and a vast distribution network across the country along with a manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra. Product offerings of Haier India range from refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, TVs, water heaters, freezers to microwave ovens, with a special focus on local needs. For example, washing machines that work at nearly Zero Water Pressure help solve the biggest challenge that Indian consumers face in their daily lives, while Haier Bottom Mounted Refrigerators have also been well received by Indian consumers due to its large refrigeration capacity which caters to local people’s dietary habits. A larger refrigeration capacity means the consumer can store more vegetables while the refrigerator also makes people’s lives easier by placing the refrigerating chamber at the top of the machine.

ABOUT HAIER GROUP Haier Group today is the world’s leading brand of major household appliances which is now transforming from a traditional manufacturer to an open entrepreneurship platform. In the era of the Internet and post e-commerce, Haier will extend its ecosystem to social networks and community economies while enhancing the user value of Haier products and services and instilling integrity as a core competency throughout the Group. Haier aims to become a global leader in the era of the Internet of Things.

Revenue generated by the traditional economy: Haier Group’s global revenue in 2017 was US$ 37.2 billion, with year-on-year growth of 20%; total pre-tax profits exceeded US$ 4.62 billion, profits achieved year-on-year growth of 12.8%. Currently, the Group’s brands include Haier, Casarte, GE Appliances, AQUA, Fisher & Paykel, Leader, RRS, DCS, and Monogram. Each brand has its own unique market positioning and provides outstanding user experiences for end users. Haier is now further deploying and demonstrating the effectiveness of the Rendanheyi management model and will internationalize Rendanheyi through its unique cultural integration system.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Haier India’s Refrigerator Recognized as the ‘Appliance of the Year’ by Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s National Energy Conservation Awards - 2021 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)