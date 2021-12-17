Arogya World recognizes 14 new companies as 2021 'Healthy Workplaces' at its flagship conference

P&G and Cummins celebrated as 2021 Platinum Healthy Workplaces BENGALURU, India, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arogya World, a non-profit organization working to prevent noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) through health education and lifestyle change, announced its 2021 Healthy Workplaces in India. At its flagship annual Healthy Workplace Conference and Awards event, the organization recognized 14 new Healthy Workplaces for championing workplace health, for promoting healthy lifestyle among employees and addressing NCD prevention and mental wellbeing. Over the years, Arogya World has recognized 159 companies as Healthy Workplaces, spanning over 3.3 million employees.

The 2021 Healthy Workplace companies are: 1. Optum, 2. Bayer, 3. Nexusmalls, 4. JLL, 5. Conneqt Business Solutions 6. Roche, 7. WNS, 8. BIAL, 9. Xiaomi, 10. DanskeIT, 11. Jaipur Rugs, 12. SMEC, 13. ABP, 14. redBus. The Healthy Workplace program requires companies to show in rigorous assessments, that they meet both physical health criteria (like healthy eating, tobacco cessation and physical activity), and also mental health criteria(introduced by Arogya World for the first time in 2020 in response to COVID) Leadership engagement is key.

Dr. Nalini Saligram, Founder & CEO, Arogya World & An Ashoka Fellow, said, ''Employees are the biggest asset of a company. As the pandemic continues, health is being increasingly recognized as a strategic pillar in the workplace of the future. We congratulate all 2021 Healthy Workplaces for demonstrating leadership in workplace health, and for being the first companies to meet our comprehensive physical and mental health criteria.'' Arogya World also recognized two exemplary companies P&G and Cummins, for attaining the Platinum level, the highest level of the Healthy Workplace program, and for demonstrating a data driven culture of health. This invitation-only effort recognizes these companies for quantitatively tracking employee health and showing improvements in health metrics over time. This brings the total number of Platinum Healthy Workplaces to 35 in the Arogya community. Arogya World launched today a COVID-19 compendium, compiled to help Human Resource Officers to collaborate and learn from each other while acknowledging the best practices in employee health and wellbeing in response to COVID in the past year. The compendium's purpose is to provide companies with insights that help them strengthen, sustain and scale their health and wellbeing interventions to enhance the health of their workforce. Anandabazar Patrika (ABP), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), Aurus Tech, Bayer India, Bosch, Bangalore International Airport, Conneqt Business Solutions Ltd, Dalmia, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Gokaldas Exports Ltd., HSBC, Indegene, India Steel, JLL, Juniper L&T, Nexus Malls, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Nuvoco, P&G India , Reliance Industries Ltd., Red Bus, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Texas Instruments and Wipro are the companies featured in the COVID compendium.

The 2021 virtual Healthy Workplace Conference & Award event, is known to advance the dialogue of workplace health in India, is bringing together thought leaders from various industries to discuss, deliberate and debate about healthy workplace practices and the how and why of health and mental wellbeing. The keynote speaker is Mr. Ramkumar Narayanan - V.P. Technology & Managing Director VMware, NASSCOM Executive Council and Chairperson NASSCOM Product Council.

About Arogya World Arogya World is a global health non-profit organization working to prevent noncommunicable diseases (NCDs)—diabetes, heart disease, cancer and chronic lung diseases—through health education and lifestyle change. Our mission is reflected in our name: ''Arogya'' in Sanskrit means to live a life without disease. Prevention is at the core of our work. India is a major area of focus for us. Arogya World works closely with its India affiliate – Arogya World India Trust – to implement its prevention programs.

For more information pls visit www.arogyaworld.org Follow us on: LinkedIn and Twitter PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)