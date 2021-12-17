Left Menu

Sweden to reintroduce some COVID support measures for companies-news agency TT

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:28 IST
Sweden will reintroduce some economic support measures for companies to help them get through the latest stage of the pandemic, news agency TT said on Friday, amid a surge in new infections of the COVID virus.

The measures agreed between the Social Democrat government and the opposition include support for lost income for very small firms and subsidies for workers on shorter hours, TT said, quoting opposition Moderate Party finance spokeswoman Elisabeth Svantesson.

