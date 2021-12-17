Left Menu

Hong Kong's Hang Seng ends at over 18-mth low as U.S. expands blacklists

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell on Friday to finish at its lowest close in more than 18 months, as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on investor sentiment already hit by concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, inflation and policy tightening.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-12-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:12 IST
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell on Friday to finish at its lowest close in more than 18 months, as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on investor sentiment already hit by concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, inflation and policy tightening. ** The Hang Seng index closed down 1.2% at 23,192.63 points, its lowest close since May 28, 2020. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.58% to 8,218. ** Washington on Thursday put investment and export restrictions on dozens of Chinese companies, including top drone maker DJI, accusing them of complicity in the oppression of China's Uyghur minority or helping the military. ** The U.S. has still not decided whether to block more sales of U.S. technology to Chinese chipmaker SMIC, sources told Reuters. SMIC shares finished 1.41% higher on Friday, but have fallen nearly 13% this month.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking the IT sector dipped 3.14% and the Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.43% to a record low close, taking its losses for the weeks to 5.88% - its worst week since August. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.16% at 3,632.36 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.59%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.79%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3731 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 UTC, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.369.

