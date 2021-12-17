Left Menu

UK's FTSE 100 edges higher on strong retail sales data

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, as strong retail sales data lifted risk appetite and tempered worries over sluggish economic recovery, although concerns surrounding the Omicron variant and inflationary risks put the index on track for a weekly loss.

UK's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, as strong retail sales data lifted risk appetite and tempered worries over sluggish economic recovery, although concerns surrounding the Omicron variant and inflationary risks put the index on track for a weekly loss. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2%, but gains were capped by weakness in oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP that fell more than 1% each.

Shares of HSBC dipped 0.4% after UK's financial regulator said that it had fined the bank 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes. Data showed British retail sales rose faster than expected last month, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and no lockdown restrictions that had closed many shops last year, although another survey showed consumer confidence took a hit after the emergence of Omicron and inflation worries.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index dropped 0.1%, with John Wood Group leading the decline after a rating and target price cut from Morgan Stanley.

