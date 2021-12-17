EU looking forward to exploring collaboration areas with Coega SEZ

The European Union says it is looking forward to exploring further areas of collaboration with the Coega Development Corporation in the future, specifically around green hydrogen.

"The European Union is impressed by the operations and opportunities for investors at the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ)," European Union Delegation to South Africa Head of Trade and Economics, Roberto Cecutti, said on Thursday.

Representatives from the Trade and Economics Section of the Delegation of the European Union to South Africa and the European Investment Bank recently visited the Coega SEZ to explore opportunities for further trade and investment collaboration

"Our visit focused primarily around understanding these operations and opportunities, noting the proximity to the port and impressive infrastructure within the zone," Cecutti said.

The delegation set out to learn more about the work of the Coega SEZ, current investors – with a focus on European investors – and shared their priorities in South Africa with the Coega SEZ management.

The delegation was taken through Coega SEZ operations and its activities in the emerging sector of green hydrogen, followed by a tour of the SEZ, including the Nelson Mandela Bay Logistics Park.

Coega is a leading SEZ in Africa and preferred investment destination and gateway to African and world markets.

It is the largest and most successful SEZ in South Africa, and winner of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) Investor of the Year Award 2019.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)