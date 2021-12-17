India's Favourite Music Destinations Radio City and JioSaavn Come Together for a Brand New Weekly Show

The special segment will be available across both platforms for their users Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Radio City, India’s leading radio network and JioSaavn, South Asia’s largest music and audio-streaming service have come together to launch a brand new weekly drive time show - ‘Nach le’ to entertain millions of their loyal listeners. The show will be live across Radio City in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, between 6-8 pm, every Saturday and will also be available on the JioSaavn platform. Over a period of 12 months, Radio City and JioSaavn are slated to launch 4 co-branded ‘Nach Le’ playlists per month exploring different sub genres and themes. The show will also feature JioSaavn's coveted Weekly Charts/Top Hero playlist reflecting trends from over 100 Million+ users. To amplify outreach and awareness, both platforms will extensively be promoting the exciting partnership across both their social media handles. This strategic partnership is a step forward in the endeavour to provide the audience with a holistic experience. Adding his thoughts on this collaboration, Radio City’s Chief Executive Officer, Ashit Kukian, said, “For us at Radio City, the priority has always been staying closely connected to our listeners, as India’s most loved radio channel. As two of India’s leading destinations for musical entertainment, we are excited to take musical innovation a step further through the association. As a pioneer in radio, Radio City was one of the first to adapt to the swiftly expanding digital medium, and we are positive that this strategic collaboration will help us amplify our digital reach, while popularizing a new age music streaming portal like JioSaavn, among our humongous listener base.” The two musical entertainment giants continue to bring new and innovative initiatives to keep their rapidly growing listener base engaged and hooked. As a part of their on-going #ReplayKiyaKya 2021 campaign, JioSaavn is now launching a limited time offer of 1 month subscription for 1 rupee. The #ProLiyaKya offer was launched on 15th December and will be valid till 31st December for Jio users only. About Radio City Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. Being the first FM radio broadcaster in India and with over 20 years of expertise in the radio industry, Radio City has consistently been the number one radio station in Bengaluru and Mumbai with 24.8% and 15.1% average listenership share respectively. (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2013 to Week 24, 2021). Radio City Delhi ranks #3 with 12.6% average listenership share (Source: RAM Data, TG: 12+ Period: Week 1, 2019 to Week 24, 2021). Music Broadcast Limited currently has 39 stations across 12 states, comprising 62% of the country’s FM population. Radio City reaches out to over 69 million+ listeners in 34 cities covered by AZ Research 2019 (Source: AZ Research Report). The network provides terrestrial programming along with 17 other web-stations, through its digital interface, www.radiocity.in Radio City has spearheaded the evolution of FM radio by offering content that is unique, path-breaking and invokes city passion amongst listeners with its brand philosophy of “Rag Rag Mein Daude City”. The network introduced humour and the concept of agony aunt on radio with Babber Sher and Love Guru respectively. It also initiated Radio City Freedom Awards, a platform to recognize independent music and provided a launch pad to budding singers with Radio City Super Singer, the first singing talent hunt on radio. Radio City bagged 85 awards across national and international platforms like Golden Mikes, India Radio Forum, New York awards, ACEF awards etc. in FY 2019-2020. Radio City has consistently featured for the 7th time in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For’ study conducted by Great Place to Work Institute. Radio City has also been recognized in ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women – 2019’ and has ranked amongst the Top 75 organizations on the list. In 2020, Radio City ranked 4th in ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia’, according to the GPTW survey. About JioSaavn Founded in 2007 as Saavn, JioSaavn is an audio streaming service for South Asian music and artists. In March 2018, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in JioSaavn, making it the largest music streaming service in India with over 100 Mn monthly active users (MAUs). The company has 900+ label partnerships including Universal, Sony, T-Series, Tips, YRF, Saregama and Warner Music. In addition to 80 million+ tracks in 16 languages, JioSaavn also offers users the option of accessing the app in six regional Indian languages as part of the streaming service's ongoing regionalisation efforts. Users can subscribe to JioSaavn’s exciting catalogue of audio and video content using the following subscription packs: Pack Name Price JioSaavn Pro 99/month JioSaavn Plus JioTunes 49/month JioSaavn Plus Ad-Free 39/month Honored by Fast Company as one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies – JioSaavn offers a slate of original podcasts ranging from Bollywood to comedy, storytelling to cricket. JioSaavn's Artist Originals (AO) is the first full-spectrum in-house streaming label pioneering new models of direct-to-artist music production, marketing and distribution. AO has released chart-topping records like “Bom Diggy” by Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia, and “cold/mess” by Prateek Kuhad. AO’s global collaborations include Marshmello and Pritam's BIBA; hip-hop stars Divine &Naezy's NY Se Mumbai; with Nas; as well as a viral EDM remix of Bom Diggy; by Dillon Francis. JioSaavn's team of 300+ works across offices in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, New York and California. 