EU drug regulator won't rule on Merck COVID-19 pill until after Christmas - source

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:54 IST
Representative Image
The EU drug regulator will not decide whether to approve Merck & Co's COVID-19 pill until after Christmas, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as the region scrambles to boost their arsenal of drugs to fight the Omicron variant.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will however rule before Christmas on whether to give Gilead's intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir full marketing approval, the source said.

Responding to requests for comment on the status of its reviews, the EMA said on Thursday it would publish the opinions adopted by its human medicines committee (CHMP) by Friday midday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

