Skoda to increase vehicle prices by up to 3 pc from January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:05 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
Automaker Skoda Auto on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire product range by up to 3 percent from January 1, 2022.

The company sells models like Kushaq, Kodiak, Octavia mong others in the domestic market.

''The decision to increase prices from January 1, 2022, is a result of the rising input costs and increased operational costs,'' Skoda Auto Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

Despite the macro-economic challenges, the company has worked to ensure that the customer impact in terms of the incremental price increase is minimal, he added.

There has been a steady increase in raw materials like steel, aluminum, copper, and precious metals over the last year prompting automobile manufacturers to raise model prices.

Already, various carmakers like Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Honda Cars have indicated to increase vehicle prices from next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

