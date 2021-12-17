FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the United States and that a winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* France imposed travel restrictions on travellers from Britain, while several European countries strengthened border controls on visitors from other EU states. * European Union governments agreed to order more than 180 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, in a version adapted for Omicron, the head of the European Commission said.
* Sweden will require visitors from other Nordic nations to have a vaccine pass to cross the border. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Australian authorities rushed to track down hundreds who attended a Taylor Swift album party in Sydney last week that has become a super-spreading event as cases in the country hit a new pandemic high for the second straight day. * Close to four million people in the Philippines became poor in the first half of the year due to pandemic-induced lockdown measures that dried up jobs and reduced domestic demand.
* Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he had spoken with the head of Pfizer Inc to secure oral treatments for COVID-19. AMERICAS
* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. * The Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift rulings by two lower courts that put the president's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers on hold.
* Wall Street banks and investment firms are retrenching from their push to get staff back to the office as the Omicron variant spreads. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Malawi plans to make vaccines mandatory for front-line staff including health workers and journalists. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE have filed for full approval of their vaccine with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include adolescents aged 12 to 15. * The World Health Organization issued interim recommendations for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers for both the second dose and booster shots.
* The EU drug regulator will not decide whether to approve Merck & Co's COVID-19 pill until after Christmas, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as the region scrambles to boost their arsenal of drugs to fight Omicron. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Oil prices dipped, putting the market on track for a weekly loss, as surging cases of Omicron raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand. * The Bank of Japan dialled back emergency pandemic-funding but maintained ultra-loose policy and extended financial relief for small firms, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks for the foreseeable future.
* German business morale declined for a sixth month as Europe's largest economy feels the effects of supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 restrictions. * The chairman of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party said Britain had appropriate support in place for businesses being hit by a wave of infections from Omicron.
