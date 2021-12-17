Left Menu

Officials: 22 die in Istanbul from bootleg alcohol poisoning

At least 22 people have died in Istanbul and 16 others have been hospitalised and are in serious condition after drinking bootleg alcohol, the local governors office said Friday, as authorities intensified a crackdown on counterfeit drinks across Turkey ahead of New Years celebrations.Eleven of the dead, and five of those who had fallen ill were foreign nationals, the Istanbul governors office said in a statement.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:38 IST
Officials: 22 die in Istanbul from bootleg alcohol poisoning
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

At least 22 people have died in Istanbul and 16 others have been hospitalized and are in serious condition after drinking bootleg alcohol, the local governor's office said Friday, as authorities intensified a crackdown on counterfeit drinks across Turkey ahead of New Year's celebrations.

Eleven of the dead, and five of those who had fallen ill were foreign nationals, the Istanbul governor's office said in a statement. It didn't elaborate or provide details on the victims' nationalities. Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the deaths, the statement said.

On Thursday, the state-run Anadolu Agency said 26 people were killed in the past four days from methanol alcohol poisoning in nine Turkish provinces, including Istanbul. Authorities have launched a nationwide operation to crackdown on bootleg alcohol production, conducting raids on about 300 locations and seizing thousands of liters of counterfeit alcohol, the report said. At least 85 suspects were detained. Deaths from bootleg alcohol aren't uncommon in Turkey where people, faced with ever-climbing alcoholic beverage prices, seek to buy cheaper drinks or turn to homemade booze. Rising inflation and the government's taxes and regulation of alcohol consumption have thrust alcohol prices to all-time highs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021