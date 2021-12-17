Gujarat seeks investments from Telangana industrialists

A high-level delegation led by Gujarat Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi held a roadshow in here on Friday as part of the forthcoming 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2022 in January.

Addressing a packed hall of dignitaries, the Minister said the country has registered remarkable socio-economic development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and evolved into a dynamic country with a strong standing across the world. ''Since Telangana also has diverse industries like pharmaceutical, auto components industry, spices, mines and minerals, textiles and apparels, horticulture etc. and some of the leading industrialists have established their manufacturing units in the State, I would take this opportunity to invite the industrial leaders across all the sectors to invest and expand their business in our State and avail the benefits and incentives being offered by the Government of Gujarat,'' Trivedi said.

The Summit is scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12, 2022. The Minister was accompanied by Kamal Dayani, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department and P Swaroop, Commissioner, Land Reforms and other senior State officials from Gujarat.

