Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd on Friday listed with a discount of over 15 per cent against the issue price of Rs 425 and finally settled with a decline of over 20 per cent.The stock listed at Rs 364.80, a decline of 14.16 per cent from the issue price on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:12 IST
RateGain shares list with over 15 pc discount; close over 20 pc lower in debut trade
Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd on Friday listed with a discount of over 15 per cent against the issue price of Rs 425 and finally settled with a decline of over 20 per cent.

The stock listed at Rs 364.80, a decline of 14.16 per cent from the issue price on BSE. During the day, it tumbled 21.38 per cent to Rs 334.10. It settled 19.88 per cent lower at Rs 340.50.

On NSE, the stock made its debut at Rs 360, a discount of 15.29 per cent. It tumbled 20.57 per cent to close at Rs 337.55.

The market valuation of the company was at Rs 3,635.11 crore.

Travel and hospitality technology services provider RateGain Travel Technologies' initial share sale was subscribed 17.41 times earlier this month.

The Rs 1,335.73-crore IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 375 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2,26,05,530 equity shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 405-425 per share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

