Karunamoorthi Rajangam Appointed as Vice President, Anicut Capital

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • In the new role, Karunamoorthi will lead investment strategies, risk profiling of new entities and asset performance for the company • Karunamoorthi joins from Northern Arc Capital where he was heading Microfinance & Gold Financial Institutions Credit Risk & Monitoring Anicut Capital, India’s leading investment firm has recently announced the appointment of KarunamoorthiRajangam as the Vice President. In his new role, Karunamoorthi will be leading the company’s future investment strategies, risk profiling of new entities, and asset performance for Anicut Capital based at its office in Chennai. Karunamoorthi is an erudite expert in the space of financial inclusion, credit risk assessment, due diligence, and risk mitigation. In his previous roles, he was instrumental in strategizing and framing risk management policies and supported the senior management in underwriting large credit exposure to NBFCs. He also has led assessments for over 70+ NBFCs and multiple structured finance transactions in asset classes like commercial vehicle, Microfinance, Gold loans and MSME. Talking about Karunamoothi’s appointment IAS Balamurugan, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Anicut Capital, said, “Anicut envisions to lead financing and funding in almost all major sectors and industries and looks forward to offering a multitude of financial solutions and opportunities to a host of institutions. Karunamoorthi brings with him years of experience and would be instrumental in driving future strategies of business expansion, risk mitigation, and asset performance for Anicut Capital. I wish him all the best for the same.” About his current incumbency, Karunamoorthi Rajangam, Vice President, Anicut Capital said, “I am excited to be a part of the Anicut Capital team. With its interesting bevy of enterprises that Anicut Capital funds, it is driving and building a compelling business landscape for new ventures to find funding through alternative routes. We will work together to further create investment opportunities for various institutions in consumer brand, deep tech, B2B SaaS, and fintech that are robust, faster, seamless, and efficient in fulfilling the company’s philosophy of investing and exiting along with the founders.” An industry veteran with over 15+ years of experience working with Northern Arc Capital and Bharat Financial Inclusion (formerly SKS Microfinance Ltd.) among others, Karunamoorthi has a management education (PGDM) from PSG Institute of Management, Coimbatore and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Bishop Heber College, Tiruchirappalli.

About Anicut Capital Co-founded and incepted by Ashvin Chadha and IAS Balamurugan in 2016, Anicut Capital manages two Alternative Investment Debt Funds known as GAF (Grand Anicut Fund) and an early-stage Angel Fund known as GAAF (Grand Anicut Angel Fund). The team has worked on about 140 primary investments and another 70-80 investments which involved subsequent follow-on rounds and has offices in Delhi and Chennai. Anicut has an Assets Under Management (AUM) of INR 1500 crores across 3 funds. GAF- 1 and GAF- 2 are category– II Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) registered under SEBI and have been spearheading the SME debt space since 2016 with an AUM of $160 mn. Anicut Angel Fund was launched in early 2020 and has invested over INR 100 crores across 30+ early-stage startups. The funds have financed the likes of Bira, wow! Momo, Sugar Cosmetics, Neeman’s, Grip Invest, Blue Tokai, and ShareChat in the past. Image: Karunamoorthi Rajangam PWR PWR

