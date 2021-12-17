Left Menu

NaBFID to start lending operation in first quarter of next financial year: Kamath

It will help fund about 7,000 infra projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline NIP, which envisages an investment of Rs 111 lakh crore by 2024-25.On growth, Kamath said, it would be driven by various axis, including infrastructure, digital economy, manufacturing and agriculture.Driven by all these factors, he said, India could aspire for a growth rate of 12-13 per cent in the future.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:20 IST
NaBFID to start lending operation in first quarter of next financial year: Kamath
  • Country:
  • India

National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Chairman KV Kamath on Friday said the newly created Rs 20,000-crore DFI would commence its lending operation in the first quarter of the next financial year.

In October, the government had appointed Kamath as the chairperson of the development finance institution (DFI) for three years.

''Realistically, we are a bank, and we need to get the nuts and bolts of a bank right...we are well into that,'' Kamath said at the 94th annual convention of Ficci.

He said that the technology platform is being given shape, and officials are being appointed.

''I would think the first approval probably will be in the first quarter of the next accounting year that is during the April period we should do it,'' he said. By that time, he said, the managing director and CEO and other key staff would be in place.

Kamath said NaBFID would be open to financing projects other than National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) based on the need.

The DFI has been established as a statutory body to address market failures that stem from the long-term, low margin and risky nature of infrastructure financing. Wholly-owned DFI, therefore, has both developmental and financial objectives. It will help fund about 7,000 infra projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), which envisages an investment of Rs 111 lakh crore by 2024-25.

On growth, Kamath said, it would be driven by various axis, including infrastructure, digital economy, manufacturing and agriculture.

Driven by all these factors, he said, India could aspire for a growth rate of 12-13 per cent in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021