Solutions need to be found early next year to post-Brexit trade, says Frost

British Brexit minister David Frost urged the European Union on Friday to try to find a solution early next year to part of the Brexit agreement that covers trade to Northern Ireland, saying there had not been enough progress on several issues. A solution needs to be found urgently early next year," he said in a statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:21 IST
British Brexit minister David Frost urged the European Union on Friday to try to find a solution early next year to part of the Brexit agreement that covers trade to Northern Ireland, saying there had not been enough progress on several issues. Frost said the "main area of progress has been on medicine supply to Northern Ireland" but that there had been "much less progress" on customs and other arrangements for goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland.

"It is disappointing that it has not been possible to reach either a comprehensive or worthwhile interim agreement this year. A solution needs to be found urgently early next year," he said in a statement. "For as long as there is no agreed solution, we remain ready to use the Article 16 safeguard mechanism if that is the only way to protect the prosperity and stability of Northern Ireland and its people."

