Left Menu

Nord Stream 2 decision not politically influenced - German govt spokesperson

The head of the energy committee in Russia's lower house of parliament said earlier that he was highly certain that gas would start flowing in January.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:30 IST
Nord Stream 2 decision not politically influenced - German govt spokesperson
  • Country:
  • Germany

A delay to the authorisation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline by Germany is not politically influenced, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday. He said that the decision not to authorise the commissioning of the pipeline was one made by the relevant authorities.

Germany's energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur in November halted its certification process for the controversial pipeline, saying the consortium would have to create a German subsidiary to comply with European energy regulation. It said on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/german-regulator-says-nord-stream-2-launch-not-expected-h1-2022-2021-12-16 that no decision on whether to allow the pipeline to be commissioned is expected in the first half of next year.

A German economy ministry spokesperson also stressed on Friday that no gas from the pipeline could be sold in January, as its commission has not yet been approved, and said gas storage facilities still guaranteed security of supply. The head of the energy committee in Russia's lower house of parliament said earlier that he was highly certain that gas would start flowing in January.

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021