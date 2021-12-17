VAAN electric global launch held at EICMA motorcycle show in Italy

Left Menu

VAAN Electric Moto Private Limited, a lifestyle e-mobility start-up, has held its global launch at the EICMA motorcycle show in Italy.The start-up, helmed by Kerala-based Jithu Sukumaran Nair, intends to bring to the market products, including e-bikes, e-mopeds, e-scooters and even e-boats.The start-up was born from the idea to have a premium e-mobility brand for India which will be available in the global market.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:04 IST
VAAN Electric Moto Private Limited, a lifestyle e-mobility start-up, has held its global launch at the EICMA motorcycle show in Italy.

The start-up, helmed by Kerala-based Jithu Sukumaran Nair, intends to bring to the market products, including e-bikes, e-mopeds, e-scooters and even e-boats.

''The start-up was born from the idea to have a premium e-mobility brand for India which will be available in the global market. It is recognised by Startup India and Kerala start-up mission,'' the company said in a release.

Nair said the branding of the company is being done by an Austria based firm, KISKA which belongs to KTM.

''They do the brand development and product development. Vaan has a technology partnership with world's leading motorcycle manufacturer Benelli. We also launched our products at the motorcycle show in Italy. The first phase of our products includes electric cycles (e-bikes), kids' super bikes and apparels,'' Nair said.

The brand, for which the Indian launch will happen soon, is driven by the idea to commit to environment sustenance even as one advances technologically, the release said.

''We are looking to establish Vaan as a strong brand globally. It will be a pure Indian brand but one targeting the global market. Vaan has plans to set up research and development centres and manufacturing facilities in South India soon. At present we have an assembling unit in Kochi'' Nair said. The company expects to draw in a crowd of 'young in their minds' customers - tech savvy, environmentally committed, professionals working for start-ups, corporates and universities.

