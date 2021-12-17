Simplilearn Launches Job Guarantee for Data Science Learners in India

Simplilearn, the world's #1 online boot camp for digital economy skills training, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind job guarantee program in Data Science. The program ensures learners of a guaranteed job within six months (180 days) of graduation or a 100% refund on the program cost, if otherwise. The program is best suited for final year students, fresh graduates, and working professionals with up to five years of work experience who wish to kickstart or advance their careers in the exciting world of data science. On completion of the program, learners will be eligible to apply for a wide range of roles in the data science field such as Data Analyst, Data Science Generalist, Data Scientist, ML Analyst, ML Engineer, ML Scientist, AI Analyst, AI Engineer, AI/ML Developer, Business Intelligence Analyst, Associate Data Scientist, Data Architect, Business Intelligence Developer, Deep Learning Engineer, Decision Scientist, Data Visualization Specialist and many more.

Simplilearn's Data Science Job Guarantee program is based on a digital Bootcamp format that provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced online classes, instructor-led live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs. This six-month-long intensive program is aimed to enable learners with the skills required to propel their careers in the data science field. The course curriculum includes industry-relevant topics like Statistics Essential for Data Science, Business Analytics with Excel, SQL Training, Data Science with Python, Machine Learning, Tableau, Data Science with R, and Deep Learning with Keras and TensorFlow. Learners will also get the opportunity to work on three real-world Capstone projects allowing them to get a flavor of their future work environment.

Speaking about the program, Kashyap Dalal, Co-Founder, and Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, ''India has witnessed rapid digitization of businesses and services, making it the second-largest hub for data science in the world. According to a recent survey, more than 11.5 million jobs are expected in the Data Science field by 2026. At Simplilearn, we have always been at the forefront of enabling upskilling and reskilling of professionals. Now, with our Job Guarantee Program, we are taking this one step further. With this program, we aim to empower aspirants with the right skills and opportunities to build a successful career in the field of Data Science.'' The Job Guarantee Program also offers aspirants 1-on-1 career mentorship with industry experts, resume building and interview preparation sessions, easy financing options at a 0% interest rate, and access to job opportunities from 2,900+ companies. On completion of the program, learners will receive a certificate of completion from Simplilearn.

Simplilearn conducts more than 1,500 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who together spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn give learners the opportunity to upskill and get certified in popular domains. In 2020, Simplilearn introduced a free skills development program called SkillUp. SkillUp allows learners to explore in-demand topics in top professional and technology fields for free, helping them make the right learning and career decisions.

About Simplilearn Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or/and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

