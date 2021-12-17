IRB Infra receives letter of award for Ganga Expressway project group-1

Left Menu

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Friday said it has received a letter of award from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority for developing the Group 1 of Ganga Expressway greenfield project. The upcoming Ganga Expressway is a 594-km long six-lane wide expandable to eight lanes greenfield project undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority UPEIDA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Friday said it has received a letter of award from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority for developing the Group 1 of Ganga Expressway greenfield project. The company, in a statement, said it will develop the 129.7-km stretch from Meerut to Badaun under Group 1 of the four groups of the project, with cost outlay of Rs 6,555 crore, under the Design, Bid, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The upcoming Ganga Expressway is a 594-km long six-lane wide (expandable to eight lanes) greenfield project undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). It will connect Meerut on the west and Prayagraj on the east of the state and will pass through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. The greenfield expressway is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 36,230 crore.

