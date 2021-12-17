Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:15 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Industry lobby IMC on Friday said it has donated Rs 25 lakh to the city of Mumbai for COVID relief.

The over a century-old grouping based in the financial capital presented a cheque for the amount to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, as per an official statement.

............................

Union Bank of India ties up with Homefirst *Union Bank of India on Friday tied up with Homefirst to extend retail home loans to priority sector borrowers.

The non-bank lender will be using its network and last-mile reach, while the state-run lender will deploy its low-cost deposit franchise, as per an official statement.

...............................

3i Infotech plans to hire 500 employees in Hyderbad office *3i Infotech, a technology company, on Friday said it plans to hire 500 employees in its Hyderabad office in the next two months.

The hiring will be facilitated through social, digital platforms via referral programmes and other offline initiatives, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021