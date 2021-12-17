Industry lobby IMC on Friday said it has donated Rs 25 lakh to the city of Mumbai for COVID relief.

The over a century-old grouping based in the financial capital presented a cheque for the amount to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, as per an official statement.

Union Bank of India ties up with Homefirst *Union Bank of India on Friday tied up with Homefirst to extend retail home loans to priority sector borrowers.

The non-bank lender will be using its network and last-mile reach, while the state-run lender will deploy its low-cost deposit franchise, as per an official statement.

3i Infotech plans to hire 500 employees in Hyderbad office *3i Infotech, a technology company, on Friday said it plans to hire 500 employees in its Hyderabad office in the next two months.

The hiring will be facilitated through social, digital platforms via referral programmes and other offline initiatives, as per an official statement.

