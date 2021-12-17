Landmark Cars to showcase the latest Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Daman

Daman/Gujarat [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): For the first time ever, Daman is going to host a 2-day, exclusive Mercedes-Benz Star Showcase, organized by Landmark Cars on December 18-19 2021. This is a perfect opportunity for car enthusiasts and the residents of Daman and the nearby town of Vapi to explore a range of latest passenger vehicles of Mercedes-Benz, the deluxe merchandise selection from the Mercedes-Benz Collections, and the famous hospitality of Landmark Cars - all at one place. Paras Somani, Executive Director Landmark Cars said that, "At Landmark Cars, we always strive to provide larger than life experience to our esteemed audience. Our team is a perfect blend of young, enthusiastic minds that always have filled the shoes with their out-of-the-box ideas as well as experienced veterans who are well-versed with our customer's needs. Daman, and the neighbouring Vapi, being the home to industrialists and many car enthusiasts alike, make it just the right fit for the signature Mercedes-Benz Star Showcase. This December 18-19 is going to be nothing less than a blissful treat for the car enthusiasts and a getaway to a world of grandness and magnificence."

The 'Stars' on Display While the Landmark Cars will be bringing the fleet of luxury sedans, and limousines to the showcase, the showstoppers are definitely going to be their range of Mercedes-AMGs that have been launched this year. The visitors will get a chance to get up close and personal with the powerful Mercedes-AMG E-53, Mercedes-AMG GLC 43, Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, and Mercedes-AMG A 35, this coming weekend. For those not in the know, the Mercedes-AMGs are more aggressive-looking, a higher level performing variant of the Mercedes-Benz cars, representing some of the finest, most retrospective innovations that have brought a disruption in the world of performance vehicles. The alternative to adrenaline, speed, and precision, the AMG journey is all about experiencing the five senses at once. This is something one wouldn't want to miss out on when given a chance.

With this exclusive showcase, one could say that Landmark Cars do stand true to their commitment to catering to the finest customer experiences by making visionary, cutting-edge luxury cars accessible to people. Exclusive Display of the EQC

EQC is the flagship model of Mercedes-Benz's step into the world of electric vehicles. It is known for exceptional automotive design moulded in the new era of mobility. The astonishing long-range Mercedes EQC with its intelligent charging technology has never failed in making heads turn towards it. The centre of attraction, EQC embodies the new design language of progressive luxury. The Mercedes-Benz Star Showcase in Daman is also an opportunity to experience the exciting new feeling of electric driving. Star Showcase - The Congregation of Luxury and Exclusivity

One of the leading automobile dealership chains in India, Group Landmark is known for its remarkable service delivery and state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities. As a franchise partner for Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles for more than 10 years, they have been known for creating benchmarks in the automobile industry through their showrooms and service stations in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat. Along with the display of the luxury vehicles, the showcase will also feature an elite selection of collectibles from the Mercedes-Benz Collection. This features a range of timeless gifts and interesting products you will find, right from fashion apparel and tools to assist you in everyday life, to accessories, scale models, and much more relating to the Mercedes-Benz brand.

Over the years, it has been proven that Mercedes Benz has never failed in amazing its niche audience with yet another opulent and majestic range of cars, and Group Landmark has always been an able partner in these endeavours. 5-Star Service Now within Reach

The showcase will also give an opportunity to the owners of Mercedes-Benz vehicles to get a complimentary health check done by the adept after-sales team. Visitors can also pick up the Mercedes-Benz car-care products available throughout the two-day showcase. A Once-in-a-Blue Moon Opportunity

The Mercedes-Benz Star Showcase is all set to be held on December 18-19 from 10 am to 7 pm. The car enthusiasts can visit the Gold Beach Villa at Nani Daman by booking their slot through RSVP number 75678 83037. Being an exclusive display, the invite for this showcase will be given only upon confirmation, at the discretion of Landmark Cars. Hands down, this weekend at Daman is going to be remembered in the coming years for the high-end gala meet that will be hosted, and we recommend every Star family admirer to visit, witness and indulge in the world of Luxury.

