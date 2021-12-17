Left Menu

Forex reserves decline USD 77 mn to USD 635.828 bn

Declining for the third consecutive week, Indias forex reserves dipped by USD 77 million to reach USD 635.828 billion for the week ended December 10, RBI data showed on Friday. In the reporting week ended December 10, the dip in the forex kitty was on account of a decline in foreign currency assets FCA, a major component of the overall reserves.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:55 IST
Forex reserves decline USD 77 mn to USD 635.828 bn
  • Country:
  • India

Declining for the third consecutive week, India's forex reserves dipped by USD 77 million to reach USD 635.828 billion for the week ended December 10, RBI data showed on Friday. In the previous week, the reserves had slid by USD 1.783 billion to USD 635.905 billion. In the reporting week ended December 10, the dip in the forex kitty was on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA dropped by USD 321 million to USD 572.86 billion, as per the data. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Value of the gold reserves rose by USD 291 million by to USD 38.709 billion in the reporting week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were down by USD 37 million to USD 19.089 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by USD 10 million to USD 5.17 billion, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021