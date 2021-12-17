Left Menu

ICICI Bank raises Rs 5,000 cr by issuing bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:11 IST
ICICI Bank has raised Rs 5,000 crore debt capital by issuing bonds on a private placement basis, the bank said on Friday.

The board of directors of the bank had in April this year approved to raise funds by issuing debt securities.

''Pursuant to the same, the bank has allotted 50,000 senior unsecured redeemable long term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis,'' ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bond allotment date is December 17, 2021, it said.

The private sector lender said that the bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years (redemption date December 17, 2031).

''There are no special rights/privileges attached to the bonds. The bonds carry a coupon of 6.96 per cent per annum payable annually and were issued at par,'' the bank said.

ICICI Bank said the bonds will be listed on the NSE. The bonds have been rated AAA stable by Care Ratings and ICRA.

The stock of ICICI Bank closed at Rs 728.20 apiece on the BSE, down 1.77 per cent from previous close.

