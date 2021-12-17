Left Menu

PM interacts with leading private equity, venture capital players

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leading private equity and venture capital players.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 19:45 IST
PM interacts with leading private equity, venture capital players
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with private equity and venture capital players in New Delhi on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leading private equity and venture capital players. The discussion revolved around seeking suggestions on how to make doing business in India "more easier", attracting more capital and furthering the reform process.

This meeting illustrated how the Prime Minister is interacting personally with industry leaders to gather inputs ahead of the next budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021