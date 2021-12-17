PM interacts with leading private equity, venture capital players

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leading private equity and venture capital players. The discussion revolved around seeking suggestions on how to make doing business in India "more easier", attracting more capital and furthering the reform process.

This meeting illustrated how the Prime Minister is interacting personally with industry leaders to gather inputs ahead of the next budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)