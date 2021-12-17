US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as tech stocks slide
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:07 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as big technology stocks tumbled, reeling from the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster, which pushed investors towards cyclical parts of the market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 97.53 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 35,800.11.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.17 points, or 0.35%, at 4,652.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 143.66 points, or 0.95%, to 15,036.77 at the opening bell.
