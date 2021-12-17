Left Menu

SIAM appoints Vinod Aggarwal as Vice President

We thank Sondhi for his valuable and active contribution and leadership as Vice President of SIAM, and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. We welcome Vinod Aggarwal as the Vice-President. He is an old hand at SIAM and has led as the Treasurer, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 20:16 IST
SIAM appoints Vinod Aggarwal as Vice President
  • Country:
  • India

Auto industry body SIAM on Friday said it has appointed Vinod Aggarwal as its Vice President for the 2021-22 financial year.

The Executive Committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has elected VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) MD and CEO Vinod Aggarwal as its new Vice President for the current year 2021-22, SIAM said in a statement.

VECV is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Ltd.

Aggarwal succeeds Vipin Sondhi who resigned as MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland earlier this year. ''We thank Sondhi for his valuable and active contribution and leadership as Vice President of SIAM, and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. We welcome Vinod Aggarwal as the Vice-President. He is an old hand at SIAM and has led as the Treasurer,'' SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021