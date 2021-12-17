MP: 3 dead as container truck hits motorcycle

Three men were killed on Friday evening after a container truck carrying diesel hit their motorcycle in Satna district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place on Maihar Uchehra road and the blaze that engulfed the container truck has been doused, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Himali Soni said.

''Efforts are on to identify the three men. The driver of the container truck, which was on its way to Jabalpur, fled from the spot,'' she added.

