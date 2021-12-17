KSUM’s Corner raises Rs 50 lakh via IAN Fund

Kochi, Dec 17 (PTI): An e-commerce startup under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Corner, which provides data-driven customer engagement products for D2C e-commerce stores, has raised Rs 50 lakh through IAN Fund.

Corner, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform has received the IAN Fund, which invests in innovative companies enabling them broaden their core engineering and customer success teams.

''Corner envisions providing an intelligent CDP (customer data platform) for D2C e-commerce brands keen to transform customer engagement for this rapidly growing e-commerce segment,'' said Jovis Joseph, who co-founded the company in 2019, along with Arun Augustine.

The company said the development would further enhance the product features of Corner which provides data-driven customer engagement products for D2C e-commerce stores.

''Ever since inception, our mission at Corner has been to democratise access to data-driven customer intelligence tools for D2C brands,'' Joseph said, adding that, this way they can be competitive with big players like Amazon or Flipkart.

The company caters to brands and online merchants owning their e-commerce stores, and provides a data-driven layer to improve customer engagement for such D2C brands. Corner is striving for fast growth by partnering with platforms like Shopify that has more than 17.5 lakh merchants.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)