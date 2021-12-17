British tourists face same Swiss pandemic rules as others-minister

Visitors from Britain will face the same pandemic rules as anyone else entering Switzerland, Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said on Friday when asked at a news conference about entry restrictions France has imposed.

He was addressing reporters after Switzerland said it will expand from Monday the requirement for people to show proof of vaccination or recovery from the coronavirus to access many indoor venues like restaurants, but stopped short of a stricter lockdown.

