Bank strike : Jharkhand affected for the second day

Banking operation in Jharkhand was hit for the second day on Friday in the two-day nationwide strike called by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) in protest against the Centre's move to privatise public sector banks. Over 3,200 public sector bank branches and most of the 3,300 ATMs in Jharkhand remained shut for the second straight day in the strike from December 16, UBFU said.

Around 1,300 bank branches and 800 ATMs did not function during the strike in the Kolhan division, which comprise East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, UFBU Jamshedpur convenor Rintu Rajak said.

Due to the two-day strike, an average transaction of around Rs 1,200 crore a day in PSBs could be impacted in the Kolhan division, a mineral-rich area which is the industrial hub of Jharkhand, he added. In Ramgarh district a total 90 branches of 14 state-owned banks, including the State Bank of India did not function for the second consecutive day due to the strike affecting approximately Rs 2000 crore business in coal and small scale industries, UBFU said. Similar reports poured in from other districts including Palamu, where all bank branches and ATMs remained closed for the second day.

Striking bank employees took out a rally in the steel city during the day and held a dharna in front of the State Bank of India main branch.

The strike, which is being observed against the Centre's move to privatise PSBs, could adversely impact an average transaction worth over Rs 3,000 crore per day in Jharkhand, UFBU Ranchi convenor M L Singh had said on Thursday.

In the union budget presented in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced privatisation of two public sector banks as part of its disinvestment plan.

To facilitate it, the government has listed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for introduction and passage during the current session of Parliament.

