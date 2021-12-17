Left Menu

After voter slap, Switzerland tries again with plan to slash emissions

Switzerland laid out new proposals on Friday for a law to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, pushing ahead with a carbon dioxide tax although eschewing controversial measures to impose levies on flights and car fuel. The government had to go back to the drawing board after Swiss voters in June rejected its initial plans. https://www.reuters.com/world/china/swiss-voters-decide-pesticides-ban-terrorism-law-covid-19-aid-2021-06-12

The government proposed maintaining its tax on fossil fuels such as oil and gas of 120 Swiss francs ($130) per tonne of carbon dioxide, while providing companies with an out if they commit to reducing emissions to zero eventually. The proposal would limit the amount importers, who will be required to offset some emissions, can pass to customers at the fuel pumps to 5 Swiss cents per litre of diesel or benzene.

To promote eco-friendly transport, the government said it would use CO2 taxes to help finance new electric vehicle charging stations, while charging dealers for importing less efficient cars. The government said it planned to spend 25 million-30 million Swiss francs annually to foster innovations in renewable jet fuel, while requiring airlines to mix fuels from renewable sources into their kerosene when tanking up in Switzerland, as done in the European Union.

Under the plan released for public comment until April, two-thirds of the targeted 50% emissions reduction by 2030 should be achieved domestically, with the rest via climate protection efforts abroad, the government said. The Climate Action Tracker, which bills itself as a provider of independent scientific analysis measuring government action against targets under the globally agreed Paris Agreement, rated Switzerland https://climateactiontracker.org/countries/switzerland "insufficient" overall as of mid-September.

($1 = 0.9205 Swiss francs)

