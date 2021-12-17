Left Menu

Bootleg alcohol kills 22 in Istanbul, 16 others in critical condition - governor

Turkish authorities have recently intensified a crackdown on bootleg alcohol ahead of New Year celebrations, carrying out many operations nationwide targeting sellers and distributors. In a statement, the Istanbul governor's office said 11 of those who died were foreign nationals as well as five of those hospitalised.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:35 IST
Bootleg alcohol kills 22 in Istanbul, 16 others in critical condition - governor
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

At least 22 people died and 16 others were in critical condition in hospital after consuming bootleg alcohol in Istanbul, the local governor's office said on Friday, adding that four people had been arrested over the matter. Turkish authorities have recently intensified a crackdown on bootleg alcohol ahead of New Year celebrations, carrying out many operations nationwide targeting sellers and distributors.

In a statement, the Istanbul governor's office said 11 of those who died were foreign nationals as well as five of those hospitalised. It said a total of 46 people had been admitted to hospital for alcohol poisoning. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist-rooted ruling AK Party has imposed high taxes on alcohol. The tax on the national favourite raki, an anise-flavored spirit, has skyrocketed in the past decade.

Prices of alcoholic drinks at markets, restaurants, and bars have jumped in recent months due to the high taxes and a surge in inflation. Economists have said the excessive taxation of alcohol will encourage people to consume counterfeit products or brew their own drinks at home, causing an increase in the state's health expenses and leading to many preventable deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021