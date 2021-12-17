Left Menu

Rapid Holdings 2 offloads India Infrastructure Trust's shares worth Rs 173 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:58 IST
Rapid Holdings 2 offloads India Infrastructure Trust's shares worth Rs 173 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Rapid Holdings 2 Pte Ltd on Friday sold shares of India Infrastructure Trust worth Rs 173 crore on Friday, through an open market transaction.

On the BSE, it sold 1.72 crore units at an average price of Rs 101.

The deal value stood at Rs 173.72 crore.

Through a separate deal, IIFL Wealth Prime Ltd picked 1.48 crore units of the trust at Rs 101 apiece, valuing the deal at Rs 149.48 crore.

On the BSE, India Infrastructure Trust shares ended 7.45 per cent higher at Rs 101 apiece on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021