Left Menu

India-Vietnam partnership will be significant stabilising factor in Indo-Pacific: EAM

At a time of global uncertainty and post-Covid economic recovery, the India-Vietnam partnership will be a significant stabilising factor in the Indo-Pacific, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.Addressing an event to mark the fifth anniversary of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Jaishankar said Indias Act East Policy has been the guiding principle of our engagements with ASEAN partners, and Vietnam is no exception.The success of this policy has led us to adopt a larger Indo-Pacific approach that captures Indias growing strategic interests more effectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:27 IST
India-Vietnam partnership will be significant stabilising factor in Indo-Pacific: EAM
  • Country:
  • India

At a time of global uncertainty and post-Covid economic recovery, the India-Vietnam partnership will be a significant stabilising factor in the Indo-Pacific, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Addressing an event to mark the fifth anniversary of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Jaishankar said India's Act East Policy has been the guiding principle of our engagements with ASEAN partners, and Vietnam is no exception.

''The success of this policy has led us to adopt a larger Indo-Pacific approach that captures India's growing strategic interests more effectively. From the Indian perspective, Vietnam is a key partner both in the ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific context,'' he said.

''We already have a substantial agenda underway whether it is in commerce, connectivity or culture. Our political and defence cooperation has also been steadily growing. These can be further buttressed by interaction between the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative that has been proposed by India,'' the minister said.

Jaishankar said the last five years of the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam have been very productive.

''The next decade must be even more so. At a time of global uncertainty and post-Covid economic recovery, the India-Vietnam partnership will be a significant stabilising factor in the Indo-Pacific. Keeping our national ambitions and global responsibilities in mind, we must forge ahead,'' he said.

Jaishankar said the mutual trust and sincere bonds of friendship that have developed over this half-century have matured into a partnership.

''And it is truly a wide ranging one that encompasses political engagement, trade and investment ties, energy cooperation, development partnership, defence and security cooperation, and people-to-people relations,'' he said.

''What has been heartening to note is that neither side has ever stopped working to take ties to a higher level. On the contrary, this is a relationship that is continually a work in progress,'' Jaishankar added.

On the economic front, he said bilateral trade has been robust even in the midst of global uncertainties.

''It crossed the USD 10 billion mark in 2020, and is likely to exceed USD 12 billion this year. To realise its full potential, however, we should work towards promoting reliable, efficient and resilient supply chain systems and fashion a complementarity between India's vision of self-reliance and Vietnam's growing economic vitality. We hope that the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement that is under review will help expand our trade targets,'' he added.

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021