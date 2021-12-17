Left Menu

IFCI gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:31 IST
IFCI gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure term lender IFCI Ltd on Friday said it has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore in tranches by issuing various securities.

The company sought authorisation from the shareholders for making offer to subscribe to securities/raise funds through private placement in one or more tranches up to an amount of Rs 1,000 crore, during a period of one year from the date of passing of the special resolution, it said.

The fundraise through private placement was passed with requisite majority as over 99 per cent of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution, IFCI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021