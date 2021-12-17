Left Menu

Transportation plan for Central Vista redevelopment project gets DDA planning body nod

Transportation plan for DevelopmentRedevelopment of Parliament House, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista Avenue at New Delhi, he tweeted.Baijal also said on Twitter that he chaired the second meeting of Delhi Biodiversity Society with VC, DDA officialdda, Prof C R Babu and other members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 23:55 IST
Transportation plan for Central Vista redevelopment project gets DDA planning body nod
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The planning body of the Delhi Development Authority on Friday approved the transportation plan for the Central Vista redevelopment project, an official said.

The foundation stone of the Central Vista project was laid in December 2020.

The revamp envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is targeted to be constructed by August 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

The common Central Secretariat is likely to be built by 2024. The Central Vista redevelopment seeks to upgrade the boulevard running from Vijay Chowk to India Gate with more amenities.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday tweeted that he chaired the 64th Governing Body meeting of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre, with DDA vice-chairman and other experts.

''After detailed deliberations following proposals were approved: Traffic Circulation and Transport Infrastructure Plan for the Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station as part of TOD. Transportation plan for Development/Redevelopment of Parliament House, Common Central Secretariat and Central Vista Avenue at New Delhi,'' he tweeted.

Baijal also said on Twitter that he chaired the ''second meeting of Delhi Biodiversity Society with VC, DDA @official_dda, Prof C R Babu and other members. Appreciated the work done in developing seven biodiversity parks in Delhi which are unique models of urban forestry in the country''.

The Memorandum of Understanding of the Society with DDA was discussed in detail and finalised to enable effective functioning of the Society, he said.

''Advised the officials to set up an Interpretation Centre in all the biodiversity parks to educate the visitors including tourists and students about the parks,'' he added.

''Emphasised on provision of eco-friendly amenities in the biodiversity parks including drinking water, sit-outs, etc. for convenience of visitors,'' he said.

The L-G also advised officials to create a ''digital platform'' to enhance awareness about the parks to elicit feedback from citizens for further improvisation, and ''called upon all stakeholders to work in coordination for preserving the natural heritage of the city''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year' and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021