Brazil health agency clashes with Bolsonaro over COVID-19 vaccine decision

Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic who has long sought to minimize the dangers of the virus, has said he has not been immunized. In October, Anvisa's five directors received death threats https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-health-officials-receive-death-threats-over-child-vaccinations-2021-10-29 over the possible approval of shots for children aged between five and 11 years old.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 00:01 IST
Brazil's federal health regulator on Friday pushed back against pressure by President Jair Bolsonaro over its decision to broaden coronavirus vaccine access to younger children, saying it was facing "violent political activism" amid death threats. Regulator Anvisa has been at the center of a political storm over its role in approving COVID-19 vaccines. Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic who has long sought to minimize the dangers of the virus, has said he has not been immunized.

In October, Anvisa's five directors received death threats https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-health-officials-receive-death-threats-over-child-vaccinations-2021-10-29 over the possible approval of shots for children aged between five and 11 years old. On Thursday, the agency granted such approval for the Pfizer shot, which enraged Bolsonaro. Later that day https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-bolsonaro-wants-names-vaccine-approving-officials-despite-death-threats-2021-12-16 he said he'd asked for the names of the officials involved and threatened to make their identities public.

A statement signed by all five of Anvisa's Bolsonaro-appointed directors on Friday said "that its work environment is free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures." It said Anvisa is "always ready to meet demands for information, but repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or veiled, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families."

Bolsonaro has consistently cast doubt on the efficacy and safety of coronavirus vaccines and sharply criticized all forms of social distancing. His handling of the pandemic, which has claimed over 600,000 lives in Brazil, is widely cited as a reason his popularity has plummeted this year.

